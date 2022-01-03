821 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,345,000 after acquiring an additional 185,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,273,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE EPAM opened at $668.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.90 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.