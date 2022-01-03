9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives $4.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $118,200 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NMTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,204. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.
9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.