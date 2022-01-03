9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives $4.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $118,200 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,790 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,204. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

