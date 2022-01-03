$93.10 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report sales of $93.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the highest is $96.70 million. Fastly reported sales of $82.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $349.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $353.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $412.65 million, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $422.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899 over the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fastly by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 54,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,828. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

