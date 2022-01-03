AAR (NYSE:AIR) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AAR stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in AAR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AAR by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AAR by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 337,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 224,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.