Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $140.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

