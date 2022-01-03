Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.2% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.43.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $407.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

