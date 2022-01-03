Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 10th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accolade stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accolade by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Accolade by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accolade by 45.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Accolade by 25.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accolade by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

