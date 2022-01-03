Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. 50,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. Accor has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Get Accor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCYY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.