AceD (ACED) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $860.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $28,159.76 and $860.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AceD has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

