Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.86.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $172.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 82,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

