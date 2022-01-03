Adviser Investments LLC Buys 950 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $57,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $251.93 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $253.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.