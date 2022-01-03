Adviser Investments LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

Shares of ACN opened at $414.55 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

