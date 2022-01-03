Adviser Investments LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $144.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

