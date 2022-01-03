Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 1,013 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.18. The firm has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

