Adviser Investments LLC Sells 15,707 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the period. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 8.36% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,002,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69.

