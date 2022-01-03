Adviser Investments LLC Sells 441 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $397.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.28 and its 200-day moving average is $375.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.