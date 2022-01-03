Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,671 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $30,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Amundi bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.08 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

