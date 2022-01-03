Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $34,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $324.03 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $247.33 and a 12 month high of $327.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.47.

