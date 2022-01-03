Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $28,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 56,077 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after purchasing an additional 380,022 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $56.05.

