Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,872 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $26,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 197.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 94,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 191,118 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 336.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB opened at $82.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.