Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $719.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $651.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $728.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

