Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

