Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $89.58 and a twelve month high of $112.71.

