Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $329.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.43 and its 200 day moving average is $305.89. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

