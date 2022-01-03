Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

