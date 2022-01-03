Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.39 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

