AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

