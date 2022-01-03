Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 866.7% in December

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 319.0 days.

AEDFF stock remained flat at $$146.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243. Aedifica has a one year low of $121.35 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00.

Get Aedifica alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEDFF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aedifica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.