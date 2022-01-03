AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,875 shares of company stock worth $24,217,154. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $556.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

