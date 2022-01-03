AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 16,000 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

AEO opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

