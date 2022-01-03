AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 197,167 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $283.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

