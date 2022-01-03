AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.2% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $196.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.05. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.82 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

