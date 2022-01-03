AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,707,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 514,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,706,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 634,989 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 100,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

