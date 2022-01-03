AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $258.98 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

