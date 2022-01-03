AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $218.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

