AIA Group Ltd Acquires 1,294 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $166.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

