AIA Group Ltd Acquires New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 752,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 54,836 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 27.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.