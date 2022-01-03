AIA Group Ltd Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 47,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 625,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in 3M by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $177.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.62. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

