AIA Group Ltd Invests $1.18 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NYSE:MPC opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

