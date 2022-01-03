AIA Group Ltd Invests $1.44 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in HubSpot by 77.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in HubSpot by 16.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HubSpot by 28.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS opened at $659.15 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $761.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $692.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,242,649 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

