AIA Group Ltd Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 60.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 127,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

