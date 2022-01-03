AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 80,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,772 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

