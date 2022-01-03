AIA Group Ltd Sells 32,848 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,848 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

