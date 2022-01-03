AIA Group Ltd Sells 337 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $177.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

