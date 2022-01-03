AIA Group Ltd Takes $1.44 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,242,649 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $659.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $761.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.12. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.