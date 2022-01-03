Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 82,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,485,315 shares.The stock last traded at $33.32 and had previously closed at $32.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMLP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

