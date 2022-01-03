Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.09

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 4553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $121,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

