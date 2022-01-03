AllSafe Achieves Market Cap of $127,030.35 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $127,030.35 and $44.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.