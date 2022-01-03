Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.13.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.58 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $124.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.71. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.