Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,803.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,698 shares of company stock valued at $441,035,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

